New Juventus Board takes over with a view to the future

Juventus today installed a new, slimmed-down, five-member board of directors charged with taking the club into a new era. Andrea Agnelli’s twelve-year tenure year ended under a cloud despite 19 trophies won by the men’s side and five consecutive league wins for the women’s team. However, the new board takes over at a time with the club in disarray financially and the performances on the pitch not matching up to the standard from the earlier years of last decade.

The new board comprises of new President Gianluca Ferrero and CEO Maurizio Scanavino, along with Diego Pistone, Fioranna Vittoria Negri, and Laura Cappiello, with the latter pair being independent directors. They will remain in office until the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for the approval of the financial statements as at 30 June 2025.

Speaking during the shareholders’ meeting this evening, Ferrero spoke about the task ahead of him.

“I’ve taken office today as Juventus’ President with pride and emotion. I want to thank all my predecessors, with some of whom I’ve shared part of my life. In particular, I want to thank Andrea Agnelli, who gifted me a Juventus shirt at the end of today’s meeting. I hope to be up to the task, honouring it as it deserves. “My first thought is for the fans, who have always been the strength of the team. I’ve recently spoken to some of them and heard their doubts and fears about the club’s future. I want to be clear when I accepted this role, I did it with the aim of giving my best for Juventus. “Along with the board members, I will work to build a future in line with the glorious past. This is the strongest club in Italian football. I am talking about everyone working on and off the pitch at the club.”

The club remain under investigation for accounting and communication irregularities, which is deemed even more seriously since Juventus are traded in the stock market.

“As you know, we will face great challenges in the coming months. We believe we have the experience, determination and competence to defend Juventus. We’ll do it with determination, calmness and no sign of arrogance. “We’ve always respected those who will judge us and demand the same respect to discuss the reasons for our actions. Thank you.”

If found guilty it is expected the club could face fines, though with a number of other governing bodies investigating it’s unlikely it will end there.