Juve get a boost as Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic return to full training

Two of Juventus’ biggest names are getting closer and closer to their return to the field.

That’s because, in a way, they’ve already returned to a field. A different kind of field, but a field nonetheless — and essentially the last step before getting back on the field we’ve been waiting months since their last respective appearance.

Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic returned to training to begin the work week on Monday, Juventus announced within their daily training recap, but the likelihood of seeing them in either of Juve’s games over the next handful of days remains a doubt as the Bianconeri medical staff plans to continue to slow play their rehabilitation timetables.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio on Tuesday, both Pogba and Vlahovic — who have yet to appear on the field together this season — will not be called up for Juve’s games against Monza in the Coppa Italia and Sunday’s big fixture with Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus also got a boost on Tuesday when a trio of injured players — Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio — all returned to partial training with the group.

It has been widely reported over the past week that both Pogba and Vlahovic are targeting the end of January or the first week of February as their respective returns to the matchday squad. It would be the end of two very long waits for two of Juventus’ best players to return from their respective injuries — especially so with Pogba, who has yet to appear in an official game this season after injuring his knee after Juve’s first preseason friendly.