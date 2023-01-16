Report: Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado likely to leave Juve at season’s end

Just as was the case this time last season, some of Juventus’ longest-tenured players are approaching the final months of their current contracts. And while last season there was a general feeling of unknown regarding said players as the middle of January arrived, that same feeling isn’t exactly as prevalent as it was 10 or 12 months ago.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday, two of Juventus’ stalwarts for the better part of the last decade are looking to be in their final months with the Bianconeri. Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro both have contracts expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, but La Gazzetta (and others) have reported that the South American duo are almost certainly leaving Juventus at the end of the season when their respective contracts expire.

Both Sandro, 31, and the 34-year-old Cuadrado have been at Juventus since 2015.

Juve, quelli che partono: cinque bianconeri con la valigia #calciomercato https://t.co/1yq5ANtDNe — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) January 15, 2023

While Cuadrado’s status seems a little more set in stone, Sandro’s contract does have an appearance clause attached to it that would see another year added onto his deal if he were to hit the magic number. It’s the same kind of situation that we saw with Cuadrado last season, as just when it looked like the odds of him leaving were quite possible an appearance clause was reached that extended his stay in Turin by another season.

According to Tuttosport, Sandro’s appearance clause will kick in if he appears in 40 games in all competitions this season.

As of Friday night’s loss to Napoli, Sandro has appeared in 19 games in all competitions, 15 in Serie A and four in the Champions League.

Tuttosport added that Juventus management and Max Allegri will likely get creative so that Sandro will fall short of that 40-game mark with Coppa Italia and Europa League games appearing on the schedule in the coming weeks.