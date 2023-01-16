The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 132: Juve come crashing back down to earth

Well, that was a bad way to spend a Friday, wasn’t it?

Yeah, I thought so, too. But it was what we saw from Juventus in its 5-1 loss to Napoli that was the most worrying part about it all. Max Allegri had another big game come up on the schedule and, as a lot of them have gone during the 2.0 era, didn’t exactly wow us with how he had his team playing.

It was bad.

It was very, very bad.

But the reality of the situation is that Napoli kicked Juve’s backside on Friday night. So much so that we’re now wondering a whole lot of things that we might not have been thinking about during the eight-game sinning streak. Juventus will take the field again and try to get a new winning streak going come the weekend, but this loss to Napoli showed us just how far Juve probably is behind the league leaders.

That’s not great — especially when they had the chance to pull within four points of Napoli in the Serie A table. Instead, it’s back to 10 points just like it was coming out of the World Cup break and this weekend’s matchup with Atalanta just became that much more important than it might have been before the trouncing at the hands of Napoli.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

OOF.

Takeaways from Juventus’ dismantling at the hands of Napoli — including Napoli is a really, really good team and they are everything that we wish Juventus could play like, maybe this loss to Napoli is something that could bring the heat back to Max Allegri’s seat as manager, and the issue of Federico Chiesa and where Allegri is going to play him.

We play a little game: What’s one word to describe Juventus’ performance against Napoli?

Where Max Allegri got it wrong against Napoli.

What the heck is Max Allegri going to do with Federico Chiesa, his team’s best player who doesn’t really have a spot in the 3-5-2 formation that Allegri is dead set on using right now.

Why has Allegri suddenly gone away from using the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti after they were a big reason why Juve went on their eight-game winning streak.

Are we worried about Bremer? (Hint: No, we aren’t.)

Twitter questions!

You can listen to Episode 132 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

