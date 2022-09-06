Juventus 1 - Paris Saint-Germain 2: Initial reaction and random observations

It took less than five minutes Tuesday night for two parts of Paris Saint-Germain’s world-class attacking trio to show just how fast they can change the game. Unfortunately for Juventus, that meant any kind of bright start they had was suddenly put by the wayside because it was now an uphill battle to fight.

Throw in a second goal and it was looking like that three-headed monster was about to lead a Parisian romp and send Juve to a horrendous European defeat. And it would have been totally understandable considering how they came out playing.

That’s why even with a much improved second half where they not only scored a goal through a Weston McKennie header minutes after coming on at the break but found themselves controlling play for large stretches, it still ended up in a 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain victory. With how they played in the second half, Juve probably deserved to get a point out of it, but it’s the kind of story that we’ve seen too many times from this club in Europe — particularly in the knockout rounds — over recent years.

They let the opposing team get the upper-hand and then reacted to it. And as much as they were attempting some sort of press during the opening couple of minutes, that all changed when Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combined for an absolutely brilliant opening goal.

And the rest of the first half ... ugh, that was bad.

Juventus fully deserved the 2-0 hole they found themselves in after Mbappe again flashed his incredible talent to get his first-half brace. Juve were not only down on the scoreboard, but they just completely out of whack, essentially carrying over that performance from Florence with them to Paris. It didn’t matter if Max Allegri changed his formation and put some of players in more comfortable positions — especially a couple of Juve’s big summer signings, Bremer and Filip Kostic — things in the first half were looking bleak, very bleak.

Whether it was some halftime adjustments Allegri made — hey, look, he can do something good, right? — or Paris Saint-Germain taking its foot off the gas a little bit, the second half we saw from Juventus was something that you wish they put forth in the first 45 minutes. They were creating chances on top of what McKennie did just a couple of minutes after coming on for Fabio Miretti. And if it wasn’t for a couple of great reaction saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma — yes, after he was wandering in no man’s land on Kostic’s cross to McKennie — Juve probably would have tied things up.

There is frustration with how Juve played to begin the game. But there surely is some regret in that locker room with how they played most of the second half, too.

It’s just proof that you can’t dig yourself that early of a hole against such a good team like PSG is. And it’s especially true with this version of Juventus because they simply don’t have the firepower to overturn a two-goal deficit in their current state.

I guess what I’m trying to say after all of that is that I’m glad it wasn’t the complete ass kicking that it was looking like it was heading toward after 20-something minutes. But I also would have liked if Juventus didn’t allow PSG to control things early on and thus enable them to take the 2-0 lead. You just can’t play that way in an opening half and expect not to get burned.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS