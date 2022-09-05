The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 115: Juventus drop more points in Florence

It was another weekend in which Juventus had an early lead.

Yet it was also another weekend in which Juventus, against a perceived director competitor for some sort of European place, not only put out a dud of a performance but also dropped more points despite having that early lead.

Juventus’ performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina was bad. Like, outside of Arek Milik scoring his second goal in as many games since the Bianconeri, it was more about everything Max Allegri’s squad couldn’t do rather than what they did accomplish. It was Allegri at his 2021 or 2022 finest in that Juve’s deep block was so low that it resulted in the team not able to get out of Fiorentina’s press and unable to put a shot on target for the final 65 minutes of the game.

That’s bad.

That’s really, really bad.

That means it was time for a little venting on this week’s podcast. It had been building, folks.

On this week’s episode of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including worries about Juan Cuadrado and if Father Time is catching up with the 34-year-old Colombian winger, and Mattia Perin’s fine form and the pressure he might be putting on Wojciech Szczesny.

Talking about the elephant in the room.

No, not Juventus beating Spezia after a disappointing draw against Roma last weekend. More so another disappointing 1-1 draw, this time against Fiorentina.

The issue with Max Allegri going ultra-conservative again and how it’s truly impacting Juventus’ success at the moment.

Just how bad is it for Juventus right now and can things actually get better when some of the injured players come back. (Essentially, will the talent of the players overcome the shortcomings of their current manager.)

We were going to talk about the summer mercato, but then we ended up just talking about Max Allegri some more. You can understand why.

Twitter questions — including can Allegri keep his job if Juventus don’t get out of the Champions League group stage, how long of a leash does Allegri have if these types of performances/results continue, do we think Max actually knows what he’s doing, why can’t Juve actually create consistent scoring chances and our thoughts on Leandro Paredes’ debut with Juventus.

