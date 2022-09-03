Allegri: Angry is an understatement

Despite a positive start away at an effervescent Fiorentina, Juventus were once again pegged back like against AS Roma to only come away with a 1-1 draw. New signing Arkadiusz Milik had put Juve up early in the game, but the visitors were only able to hold on to that lead for twenty minutes. The Bianconeri were lucky to not go behind just before the break, needing Mattia Perin to make an excellent save from a spotkick.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri was disappointed by his side.

“Fiorentina pushed hard and we missed a few situations in the buildup. Let’s just say we practised a good defensive phase. “In the end I was a bit angry, we could have made better use of some counterattacks. But the game had to be closed in the first half, this is a change of mentality. You don’t get ten heavy balls, but we weren’t able to. This is the only regret, but there was a good spirit. In the meantime, we have achieved the fifth consecutive useful result.”

Allegri chose to rest former Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic for the Champions League clash against PSG on Tuesday.

“He had played several games and Milik could’ve given us an extra hand. Not just the goal. I wanted to rest him, then there were forced changes.”

Angel Di Maria was removed at halftime, did he have another injury issue?

“If we want to be realistic, the most important game in the Champions League is at home against Benfica. “Di Maria came off as a precaution after only two training sessions, we’ll see how he is. With a bit of patience we’ll get there. I couldn’t make more than five changes. Alex Sandro had a problem with his flexor, Paredes was tired. I had two changes left and I put in Kean who could give me more depth. Dusan has rested and will be ready for the next matches.”

Where was his side lacking in today’s draw?

“In the second half we dropped a few players, but the thing to absolutely improve on is that when you have the chance to go 2-0 up, you have to take it. Those are the key moments that decide seasons and we still don’t have that nastiness. “You can also miss the shot, but I didn’t see meanness. You have to get used to that again, it’s not all easy. That’s all, then I don’t get angry at the guys for anything. From that moment then came the corner and the equaliser, which changes everything.”

What was his reaction to his side conceding the equalizer on a speedy counter attack following a corner.