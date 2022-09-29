Juventus Women beat Køge, advance to UWCL group stage for second straight year

Juventus Women had everything in their favor entering the second leg of their Women’s Champions League qualifying matchup on Wednesday night. They were at home (kinda). They had a squad that’s starting to get healthy again. They had already shown that they could do some good things against their opponent, Danish champions HB Køge, during the first leg last week.

There was just one thing: Because of the 1-1 aggregate scoreline after last Tuesday’s trip to Denmark, the door was very much open for some kind of silliness to potential derail Juventus’ hopes of making the UWCL group stage for the second straight season.

It’s a good thing that Juve both slammed that door shut and then put about 14 deadbolts on it to prevent anything crazy from happening.

It’s back to the Women’s Champions League group stage for Joe Montemurro and the Bianconere thanks to goals from Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir and Sofia Cantore and an absolutely convincing performance in 2-0 win (3-1 on aggregate) over Køge in Alessandria. The difference this time compared to 12 months ago was that making the group stage is now a major objective rather than just the fell-good story it was the first time around. Montemurro’s side now has the bar raised following their quarterfinal run last season that making the group stage is where things start come this year.

And guess what?

They can now check this objective off the list.

This is what Juventus’ continued growth looks like, folks. Has it been a great start to the season? No, of course not. Watching Juve drop points domestically and draw three of their last four games in all competitions is something this team hasn’t done much at all in its existence, let alone since Montemurro took over at the start of last season. But much like last season, when there was a tough patch of results and things weren’t exactly looking as good as they could have been going into a European fixture, it was the Women’s Champions League that kicked things back into gear.

The counting stats in this one don’t make it look as good of a performance as it actually was. Juve “only” outshot Køge 13-8 on the whole. The Danish champs had more corner kicks — twice as many in fact — and things could have gotten interesting if not for some fantastic individual efforts defensively to shut down Køge counterattacks.

But, overall, this was a great showing and the kind of team performance Juve needed to have. It was a win by two goals but it could have very well been more than that based on some of the scoring chances that came awfully close to going on frame.

That’s what good teams do, and that’s what this team has done under Montemurro’s watch in Europe to get to the Women’s Champions League group stage once again.

Two years in a row getting to this point seems like a pretty good development, especially with how tricky this new qualifying format has been since it was put into place at the start of last season. But like so many times before, they managed it well, and they’ve gotten the reward the wholeheartedly deserve because of it.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

It’s officially fall. The summer temperatures are cooling off and things are starting to give off vibes of big jackets, warm cups of coffee even more than usual in Italy and all of the other good things that come with it being October around a place like Turin. For Joe Montemurro, you know what this means? The scarves are back, baby! Our first #ScarfWatch of the 2022-23 season: