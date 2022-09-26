The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 118: Juve’s finances are not great, Bob!

For many, the past seven days have been nice simply because Juventus hasn’t taken the field and subsequently made us angry, frustrated, relatively at a loss for words or pretty much anything close to what you would consider a negative emotion.

That’s what rooting for Juventus in its current state has come to.

So, despite there not being much on-field things to during a week in which we haven’t had much Juventus to fret over, there was something else rather important that came across the Bianconeri news wire late last week. It involved numbers. Lots of numbers. But not necessarily some good numbers considering what they were about.

Those numbers are from Juventus’ recently released 2021-22 fiscal year report.

It was not good, but not totally surprising considering what happened the year before and how Juve has struggled to have the rewards of deep Champions League runs fill their bank account. So, because of the squad’s continued struggles domestically and in Europe, the balance sheet is not looking too hot right now — not one bit.

On this week’s episode of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

We post the question: How nice was it to not have to watch Juventus over the past seven days during the international break?

Some discussion about the news late last week that Juventus posted a €254 million loss during the 2021-22 fiscal year, the second straight year in which the club has posted a loss of €200 million or more.

Just how can Juventus try to get out of this financial mess without simply relying on more capital infusions by Exor? Winning and putting a better product on the field would be a start.

On top of the news that Juve’s fiscal report was not very good at all, there’s developments on the injury front. While we know Fabio Miretti suffered some sort of ankle injury while on international duty with the Italy Under-21 squad, but Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba could be trying to make a return to the field before the end of October. Or, more specifically, ahead of Juve’s big trip to Lisbon to face Benfica in the Champions League on Oct. 25.

Twitter (and Instagram!) questions — including just what the risks (besides financial) or crashing out of the Champions League, who might fit Juventus for both the rest of this season and next if Max Allegri is let go at some point mid-season, if this Juve squad is any better than Gigi Delneri’s team in 2010-11, and what a BWRAO drinking game could look like.

