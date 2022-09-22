Report: Federico Chiesa should return to partial training in early October

For weeks now, Juventus manager Max Allegri has maintained that he is expecting Federico Chiesa to make his much-anticipated return from injury at the start of the new year. What might be just as anticipated — or at least very close to the first game in which he plays in — is Chiesa’s return to the training fields at Continassa.

Could that day be arriving soon?

According to Tuttosport on Wednesday, Chiesa’s return to training with the rest of the squad is coming up, with the lovable Italian winger potentially set to step back onto the training fields at Juventus Training Center as early as after Juve’s Oct. 2 return from the international break against Bologna. While it may only be partial training with the group at first along with individual workouts mixed in, bringing Chiesa back in early October is now viewed as the best way to get him back to being ready for a January 2023 return to the field, according to Tuttosport.

Tuttosport anticipates that Chiesa will likely do a couple of weeks of partial training with the group before returning to the group in full around the third week of October. And, in maybe a small gift before the World Cup break, Chiesa could be available to Allegri come November if everything goes well health-wise and he responds to a heavier workload.

It’s been a long process to get to this point of even thinking about Chiesa being ready to start actually training again. Yes, it is just going to be in a partial phase whenever he does return to training at first, but it’s a major step forward.

But it’s also likely to come a few weeks after Allegri thought Chiesa might be back, according to Allegri himself. Speaking with the media (of which BWRAO was part of that group), Allegri said “Federico Chiesa should be available in mid-September” — something that has proven to be something that has had to be pushed back and the rehab process slowed down since those mid-July comments.

Previously, the biggest update we got regarding the progress Chiesa was making on his rehab process was from the young man himself when he posted a video of him running for the first time since undergoing surgery. That June 1 video put a smile on a lot of people’s faces and immediately had us thinking about just how soon we could see him with his teammates again.

You have to imagine the same will happen when Chiesa returns to the training field for the rest of the group come early October if Tuttosport is right. Because we need Chiesa back in our lives just as much as Juventus does.