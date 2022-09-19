Report: Max Allegri has no intentions of resigning as Juventus manager

The sharks are circling when it comes to Max Allegri’s job status at Juventus. Or at least the sharks from the outside looking in. When you compare to what Juventus has said and the indications that they’ve given to those not within the inner sanctum is that the club is standing behind their under-fire manager.

And it doesn’t sound like Allegri himself doesn’t want to rock the boat, either.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira following Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Monza on Sunday, Allegri has no intention of resigning from his managerial post despite the Bianconeri’s ongoing crisis to begin the 2022-23 season. Essentially, it’s the same stance that Allegri took after Juventus’ loss to Benfica in the Champions League this past Wednesday night that put his squad six points behind the two group leaders.

“The firing (of Allegri) would be a bloodbath for the club,” Schira tweeted.

Schira has also reported in recent days that the relationship between Allegri and Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has eroded quickly with the recent run of form. It’s believed that Nedved has been one of the leading voices in the club that was not totally convinced with Allegri upon his return in the summer of 2021 following the ousting of Andrea Pirlo.

Per i tanti che lo chiedono: non c’è alcuna intenzione da parte di Max #Allegri di dimettersi. Era così all’indomani della debacle col Benfica e scenario non cambia dopo Monza. Esonero sarebbe bagno di sangue per club. Il tecnico resta alla guida della #Juventus. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 18, 2022

As part of his four-year contract that he signed when he replaced Andrea Pirlo in the summer of 2021, Juventus gave Allegri a salary worth €9 million a season. According to Calcio e Finanza — which says Allegri’s annual net salary is closer to €7 million a season — Juventus still very much has a lot of money still to pay Allegri and firing him would be a massive financial undertaking in terms of paying somebody to go away:

Considering the three months already elapsed in the 2022/23 season, Allegri has yet to receive from the contract just over 19 million euros net, of which 5 for the rest of the current year and 7 each for the next two seasons, for a value gross of around 36 million euros.

As you can see, from a purely financial standpoint, why Allegri is perfect fine to keep the job that he currently has. Of course, he would be paid handsomely regardless of his job status, but the fact that Juventus would be paying Allegri all of that money not to coach this squad would be a pretty large investment into money that isn’t directly impacting the squad.

(Although, as many will say, paying Allegri to go away does seem like something that could actually benefit the squad considering the current state of it after Sunday’s loss to Monza.)

From the outside looking in, the indication we’ve gotten from Juventus — most notably club CEO Maurizio Arrivabene — that the club is still very much supporting Allegri and saying that his job is safe. As pointed out above, everybody in the front office might not feel convinced that Allegri is the guy, but Arrivabene’s words from over the weekend are pretty much all we have on the record in terms of where Juve stands regarding Allegri’s future.

“Changing technical guidance would be absolutely madness. Today the problems must be seen in 360 degrees. We have come out of difficult years that have taken their toll, not only in football. Making summary trials does not help a club like Juventus to work on discipline. “Max doesn’t just have a contract, he has a program to develop over four years. Just as I have a program. And if there is a culprit to look for then that culprit is me. Because the CEO is at the top of the company and it’s up to me to make it work. “We need humility, clarity and determination. We have problems, accusing one person and them alone will not solve anything. We have to work together and look ahead.”

Looking ahead is good. But considering where this team may be when the World Cup break arrives and potentially out of the Champions League by then, is not a good proposition to think about.