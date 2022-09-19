The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 117: Juve has an awful week ... but these moments happen in football

The downward spiral has only continued.

When it will stop ... well, that’s a question for somebody else to answer because those of us on this here blog that writes (and talks) about Juventus on a regular basis just isn’t sure anymore. It’s been one of those seasons, and it’s one that just continues to get even worse for Juventus as the weeks go by.

Juventus lost a pair of games in the time since we last brought a podcast episode to you. One was in the Champions League that meant Juve now sits six points behind the two group leaders. The other was to a club that had never won a game in Serie A before. In both of those games, Juventus didn’t look anything close to good or anything close to something that would be considered fairly average.

The two performances only intensified the outside pressure on Max Allegri, who has been steadfast in his position that he will remain Juventus’ manager and has no intentions of seeing that change otherwise.

You can probably guess what most of our discussion was about this week. Not necessarily the games themselves, but the man who has been on the sidelines for the last 16 months and fills out the starting lineup sheet every single game.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was (and, surprisingly, they’re not very positive) — including just how much psychological damage this kind of situation can have on Juventus, how the loss to Monza could very well be Sergio’s fault and if we should be worried that Filip Kostic is sort of a one-trick pony in attack.

Guess what? We talked about Max Allegri’s current situation.

For the record, pretty much everybody on the podcast is on the #AllegriOut train at this point.

What can we learn from other situations in other sports when it comes to managers either not adapting with the times and when it’s time for a change.

Who are we kidding? This who episode is basically about Max Allegri and not about any specific moments in the losses to Benfica and then Monza.

Twitter questions — including of Paolo Montero coming up from the primavera squad to replace Max Allegri would be a good idea following the Andrea Pirlo experience and who we want to see potentially replace Allegri if he were to be dismissed by Juventus.

