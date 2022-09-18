Juventus 0 - Monza 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Well, even you thought that things would get even the slightest bit better for Juventus while facing the team at the very bottom of the Serie A table, I guess the joke was on you then.

Because this was not it.

That was before Angel Di Maria got sent off. That was certainly the case in the immediate aftermath of Di Maria’s straight card that probably was a little too harsh. No matter if it was 11 men or 10 men on the field for Juventus on this sunny Sunday afternoon in Monza, things just looked about as crappy and uninspiring as they have been for weeks now. Facing the team that was bottom of the table that had the worst attack and the worst defense in Serie A, Juve couldn’t do much of anything right. The result was a 1-0 loss to Monza, handing the club owned by Mr. Bunga Bunga himself its first-ever win in Italy’s top flight and again sent Juve players over to the curva to be berated by whistles and likely a fair amount of obscenities.

Hell, not even the somewhat ironic Landucci Effect could save Juventus this time.

It just shows how far this club has fallen through the first month of the 2022-23 season. Juventus suffered its first league loss Sunday, and with how they have been playing it might be surprising that it took until the seventh league game for that to happen. The team that Max Allegri — who was up in the stands making his usual reactionary faces all game long — still technically manages has now won just two of its first nine games in all competitions.

At other clubs, a run like that would likely get you fired and there would be no second guessing of what is about to go down. But when it comes to Allegri’s status, you just don’t know because the Juventus front office just hasn’t given you any kind of signal that there is some sort of change coming in the near future. (Unless you subscribe to the vote of confidence that Maurizio Arrivabene gave Allegri before the game actually being the opposite like we’ve seen with managers prior.)

The thing about this certain game is that, despite all of those injuries (and there were a lot of them!), you were hoping for some sort of response following the debacle that was the midweek loss to Benfica. Like ... anything. Instead, outside of maybe a couple of players, everybody was just as bad as they were on Wednesday night. There was absolutely nothing of note going forward, there were moments in which Monza were absolutely dominating play — they finished with 60 percent of the possession! Monza! — and much of Juve’s starting lineup just looked checked out mentally.

I don’t know if that’s actually a fact. But, from a far, that’s how it looked.

This team looks worn out. They looked mentally fried. That’s bad to say about any team at any part of the season. But it’s especially bad to say about a team when they’re all of seven games into the new league campaign. And when you consider it’s about to be a hellish kind of schedule when they get back from the international break, it’s not like things are going to get easier at all.

What do I know, though, right? These things happen in football, I’m told.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

If you are like me and have your Juventus rooting interests going back to the season in Serie B then you remember seeing Rafaelle Palladino being one of the young names that Juventus turned to that year. Well, guess who felt a little older than he currently is when Palladino rolled out of the tunnel to take his spot as Monza’s manager for the first time.

Palladino doesn’t look like he’s aged a bit, by the way. What a stud.

A photo that just sums things up so damn well:

This has to be the final nail in Max Allegri 2.0’s coffin, right? I mean, to drop points this season against the likes of Sampdoria, Spezia, Salernitana and now Monza and do it in the manner in which Juventus has done it, that can’t be anything close to something that says “Yeah, this guy deserves to keep his job.” And that’s not even taking into account what has happened in the Champions League!

To sum it all up: Max gotta go. This team just looks mentally fried ... and it’s the middle of September.

File this under “Tweets from earlier this season that are still applicable”:

Really glad I woke up at six in the morning for this. — Black & White & Read All Over (@JuventusNation) September 3, 2022