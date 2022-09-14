Juventus 1 - Benfica 2: Initial reaction and random observations

This is becoming in which we’ve becoming all too familiar with telling.

And certainly one that we’re very much tired of telling, too. But with the way this season is going and how fast things are starting to spiral, it’s likely one that we’re going to tell again.

The all-too-familiar story of Juventus getting up early, not taking advantage of very clear-cut chances to extend their lead and then being paid for it range true once again Wednesday night. It’s happened in Europe before, and it happened again against Benfica at the Juventus Stadium, with Arek Milik’s goal less than four minutes in long and forgotten another bright start was pretty much fully dimmed by the time the midway point of the first half arrived. The end result was a 2-1 win from Benfica, sending Juventus to their second loss in as many games to begin the group stage and with so much work to do to get back into the picture in terms of advancement that it might already be too deep of a hole.

Basically, with Juve already six points behind both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica and at the bottom of Group H, Juventus needs to win both games against Maccabi Haifa — which, right now, seems like a pretty tough task — and then hope that one of the two teams ahead of them starts to run away with the group in its entirety.

But wondering what will happen with PSG and Benfica isn’t the biggest issue right now.

The problem — and it’s one of many — is that Juventus has such a massive hole to try and get out of after TWO group stage games and they’re playing just absolutely terrible football right now that you can’t see a situation in which it suddenly clicks and they’re still playing in the Champions League come the new year. It’s gotten that bad that fast, and there’s not a whole lot of motivating factors to make you think it’s going to improve over the next few weeks.

As much as getting some injured players back might help, you just don’t know. Why? Because they have shown in pretty much every game this season that they are incapable of playing good football for large stretches of time. It was that way again Wednesday night against Benfica after Milik scored his goal. They played well for the first 15-20 minutes and then the Portuguese side was able to completely take over the game.

So unless you’re able to get more than one goal over that span, you’re playing with fire.

And for Juventus, no matter how well they started, it just went bad in a hurry. First it was the penalty call on Fabio Miretti that allowed Benfica to tie things up. Then it was simply just the rest of the game. Juventus, outside of a few close calls, didn’t look all that dangerous. They went into their typical desperation mode in the closing minutes but even that didn’t really result in all that much of anything.

It was a Juventus that, after the 20th minute, had absolutely no bite. None. It was the same kind of performance that we’d seen against Sampdoria, against Fiorentina, in the first half against Paris Saint-Germain. And while I get that Juve has little help on the bench to try and flip the game back in their favor, it’s the kind of situation where you have to capitalize on the chances you do have — and Juventus most certainly didn’t do that.

Milik’s goal came in the fourth minute. After that goal, Juventus had two shots on target — and hit the post once via Moise Kean (!!) — the rest of the way. That’s just simply unacceptable if you’re knowing full well one goal isn’t going to do it. And it’s just inexcusable when you’re trying to fight from behind and get something out of the game.

Juventus didn’t get anything from this game other than another reminder of how far they’ve fallen under Max Allegri’s watch. (Funny, we were told sacking Andrea Pirlo was supposed to make things better and get Juve back to its best. Guess not.)

Sapete quante volte nella sua storia la Juventus aveva perso le prime 2 partite di Champions League?



Zero. Questa la PRIMA volta.#JuveBenfica — Enrico Turcato (@EnricoTurcato) September 14, 2022

“Do you know how many times in its history Juventus had lost the first 2 Champions League matches? Zero. This is the FIRST time.”

This feels like the start of a rock-bottom kind of moment. But we’ve seen over the last few weeks that things can get worse. That might be what worries me the most about this current moment because you just don’t know how bad it’s truly going to get.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS