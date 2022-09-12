Juventus 2 - Salernitana 2: Initial reaction and random observations

No matter the injury absences. No matter the late penalties that end up being saved and then the rebound is scored by the same guy who just saw his PK saved. No matter what you think about it — Juventus should not be relying on stoppage-time goals to beat a team like Salernitana.

And yet, there’s still plenty of reasons to be upset on top of why Juve were scrambling to get any sort of late-game offense going on Sunday night.

There was the performance that led to Juventus being down two goals going into halftime. There was the sudden sense of urgency that, as we always say, just random shows up when Juve go into desperation mode. There was, as we also say, a moment (or what felt like 10) of just absolutely awful Serie A refereeing and subsequent VAR check — this time clearing Arek Milik’s shoulda-been game-winning goal in stoppage time against Salernitana.

Instead, you’re probably sitting there fuming for a couple of reasons — both because Juventus had to rally from a totally stupid deficit that should have never happened and because Max Allegri’s squad actually ended up dropping points because of a piss-poor refereeing decision that caused all hell to break loose.

Yet for all of the stupidity that those who make the decisions in Serie A have shown once again — yes, I know, why is Leonardo Bonucci still trying to make a play on the ball even when every single one of us can tell it’s going in and Luigi Sepe is rooted to his spot? — I can’t get my head off Juventus putting themselves in this situation.

This is Salernitana, folks.

This is a Salernitana team that barely survived the drop on the final weekend of the 2021-22 season.

Juventus should never be trailing 2-0 to Salernitana regardless of the situation. Juventus should especially never be trailing 2-0 to Salernitana in the first half on their home field in Turin. That was the precursor to all of the madness that we saw in the second half and especially in stoppage time.

-2 - Juventus ended a 1st half with a trailing situation of 2+ goals in a home Serie A match for the first time since 25th April 2004 under Marcello Lippi (1-3 v Lecce in that case). Shock.#JuveSalernitana — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 11, 2022

Where were you on April 25, 2004? It was a Sunday where I was going into my final weeks of high school, so I was probably completely checked out from doing any sort of homework and wondering what the hell happened on that day a lot like I current am on this day.

Did Juventus deserve to win this game on the whole? Probably not based on the first-half showing alone, but I don’t even know what to think about this game anymore. This was very much another case of Juve playing down to their competition in the first half and then subsequently being paid for it. It’s completely ironic — in a totally cruel kind of way — that Juventus were actually playing somewhat well before Salernitana took a 1-0 lead.

it was a really bad first half from that point on, and it basically had everybody with Juventus rooting interests thinking back to last weekend against Fiorentina or previous duds of performances before that.

It really was bad, and the 2-0 scoreline was very much a deserved hole to find themselves in.

Was the response good to see? Yeah, sure. But like I said, it should have never gotten to that point. Juventus should not be forced into this kind of situation on their home field by Salerna-freaking-tana. It doesn’t matter. As much as the refereeing was terrible and the calls at the end of the game were puzzling to say the least, Juventus getting down 2-0 to such a complete bottom-third kind of club is what’s sticking with me the most.

You know what would have prevented Juventus from being in that situation in stoppage time? The simple fact of not getting down by two goals and shooting yourself in the foot so many times before and after that.

It’s just frustrating, man. And Serie A refs make it even more frustrating.

So much frustration. I think Juventus is going to make me invest in a punch bag. Do you think I can get them to comp me one? I’ll buy one that’s black and white if that happens.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

How many points should Juventus have gotten from this game simply because you’re playing at home against potential relegation battler, Mr. Allegri?