Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Salernitana

You can say it every time Juventus takes the field, but it’s especially true whenever Max Allegri’s squad gives us a decent performance for a half or, dare we say, 90 minutes.

What’s next?

Will Juventus build on the second half they put forth in Paris against Paris Saint-Germain and actually made things interesting in the Champions league opener? Or will they struggle to do much of anything right again against a Salernitana side that, if one or two more things don’t go their way last season, is sitting in Italy’s sitting Serie B right now and not rolling into the Allianz Stadium?

Maybe Juventus do show signs of improvement on this night against Salernitana, a fixture that comes in between a couple of very important Champions League matchups against the other two really good teams in the group. But above that, it’s against an opponent in which Juventus has not necessarily done all that well against performance-wise this season.

Hopefully that changes on this night.

If not, it’s going to have the same kind of feeling going into the Benfica game that it did going into the Paris Saint-Germain game — and that’s not exactly a good thing.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2): Perin; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Bremer, De Sciglio; McKennie, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Garofani, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Fagioli, Milik, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Salernitana starting XI (4-4-2): Sepe; Bronn, Fazio, Daniliuc; Candreva, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Vilhena, Mazzocchi; Piatek, Boulaye Dia.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky GO Italia (Italy).

