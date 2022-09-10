Allegri provides squad update ahead of Juventus vs Salernitana

Juventus return to league action this weekend having suffered their first defeat of the season away at Paris St Germain in midweek Champions League action, this time with a visit from Salernitana.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Sunday’s opponents.

“The pitfalls of a match that comes after a post Champions League game. This is one of the best teams among those fighting to avoid relegation. “Davide Nicola did an extraordinary job last year and they have worked well in the market this year too. We have to play a tough game because we need the three points.”

Leandro Paredes has played in both game since he joined the club from PSG, would he be rested for the game? How about the rest of the squad and his lineup choices?

“Tomorrow he’ll play because Manuel Locatelli has some fatigue and will not be available. We still have Angel Di Maria out but he should be available on Wednesday. “Federico Chiesa is training on the pitch but not with the team. Wojciech Szczesny is also still out. “I haven’t decided the line-up yet, I’ll decide in the morning. Tomorrow’s match is the most important one, Wednesday’s [Champions League] match will prepare itself given the importance of the competition. Tuesday’s game against PSG was easier to play because there was more space on the pitch.”

All the Scudetto challengers have dropped points early in the season, what do Juventus need to differently?

“I know there is a great desire to work, to return to winning ways even if it’s not easy. We’re missing some players from the start, important players because we would have more numerically. “In this moment, with the numerical difficulties, we need to get to November in the best possible way in the league table.”

John Elkann, the head of the Agnelli family, in recent comments said that the Bianconeri would return to winning ways soon.

“I have his optimism too. What if we took away the equivalent of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa from other teams? “We have to be happy with what we are doing, knowing that the prospects are rosy.”

Would Moise Kean be starting this weekend?