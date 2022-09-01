Reports: Arthur headed to Liverpool on loan from Juventus

Juventus had informed midfielder Arthur Melo that he was welcome to leave Turin during this summer transfer window, and now right on deadline day it appears he will be doing so.

Reports have it that Liverpool in the Premier League are interested in the 26-year-old Brazilian and the two sides discussed late into last night a loan deal for the player, but word has it that there is no option to buy clause included, with the player currently en route to Liverpool for his medical before the transfer window closes tonight.

Since joining Juve in the summer of 2020, Arthur has been unable to establish himself in the side and has been shunted to the side since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri. He has played in a total of 63 games for the Bianconeri in all competitions, scoring just once with one assist. His problems with injuries last season pretty much sealed his fate.

Juventus are desperate to sell the player who made the switch from Barcelona in a player swap with Miralem Pjanic, and are hoping his time in the Premier League will put him in the shop window for a sale with three years still left in his contract.

The emergence of young midfielders Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli has only served to bury Arthur further into the squad, and with Leandro Paredes’ arrival his departure was all but certain.