Reports: Juventus, Chelsea agree to loan move for Denis Zakaria

Juventus might actually be at a point where the names of midfielders are the ones Max Allegri has to work with for the rest of the season. Or at least until the next transfer window.

Following the stunner of a development when it comes to where Arthur is going earlier in the day Thursday, another Juve midfielder is on the move to the Premier League. According to multiple reports from all the big-name sources out of Italy, Juventus and Chelsea have agreed to a deal for Denis Zakaria. It will be an initial loan deal for the 2022-23 season, but Chelsea will hold a buy option on the 26-year-old Swiss international who arrived in Turin on the final day of the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a £30 million buy option, with a potential five-year contract awaiting Zakaria if his loan move becomes permanent. Chelsea will also cover all of Zakaria’s salary.

Zakaria is reportedly undergoing his medical exams in Turin as we type out this sentence, according to Romano and David Ornstein of The Athletic, before heading out on a nice private jet and landing in London.

Zakaria, who signed with Juventus in a €4.1 million deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach on the final day of the January transfer window, was looked at as a potential upgrade for a midfield that was struggling mightily to make an impression last season. However, due to getting injured right off the bat and Max Allegri’s reluctance to play Zakaria in his natural destroyer position in front of the defense, he never truly settled into life with the Bianconeri.

WIth N’Golo Kante injured, one could see Zakaria potentially stepping into that spot and playing at role much more suited to his skillset as he begins his time at Chelsea.

Also, with Zakaria heading to Chelsea, there’s another piece to the puzzle — the midfield shuffling is done and it appears that Nicolo Fagioli is going to be staying at Juventus after 48 or 72 hours of rumors that he could be going out on loan to Cremonese again.