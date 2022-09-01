Allegri: Juventus should focus on being more efficient than beautiful

Juventus made a meal of it but disposed of Spezia 2-0 to get back to winning ways with no clubs now holding a 100% record just four matchdays into the new season. Dusan Vlahovic reprised his goal against AS Roma with another spectacular freekick into the top corner to open the scoring early on, before new signing Arkadiusz Milik put the result beyond doubt late on.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri gave his verdict on the game.

“We’re still pretty new at the moment, so we need to get to know each other better and you get that by playing together. “The midfield did really well with intensity to win the ball back and fight hard. With Paul Pogba out and Angel Di Maria returning from injury, these are the options I have. “We’ll see if against Fiorentina we make more changes. Di Maria was a risk really, as he didn’t have any training sessions with the team, but at that moment the side needed fresh energy.”

Spezia really took control of the game, especially in the second half, and Allegri looked particularly displeased as he paced around in is technical area.

“The important thing at this stage of the season is to bring home the result. We’re still getting to know each other, it’s not easy, but what we must improve is how we control the game. That doesn’t just mean defending, but once we lose the ball two or three times, we start going deeper and deeper. We need to keep passing forward. “We lost a little of our organisation during a five-minute panic, we need to just control it and let that moment pass.”

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny left the game early after landing awkwardly on his ankle, having just returned from a thigh injury.

“The medical staff has ruled out any fractures, so thank goodness for that.”

Vlahovic continues to remain isolated at times up front, what plans did Allegri have to get the team integrating together better.

“I thought it was one of Dusan’s best performances, apart from the extraordinary goal, he has improved already in the way he accepts the ball and will continue to be cleaner in his control and playing with his teammates, but knows full well he has to keep improving. “Dusan has that goal-scoring instinct, so we need to work on the other areas of his game to make him more complete. Dusan can still improve in the box and in his technique, and he is already doing it. He is also very good at taking free-kicks, especially from medium range. “I was impressed with Miretti too, there are few who can control the ball like him.”

Midfielder Leandro Paredes has completed his loan transfer from PSG and was in the stands for the game, waving to the fans at halftime.

“He brings quality, technique and can leave Locatelli more freedom to play without the responsibility of building moves from midfield. Zakaria and Rabiot are more defensive, McKennie is someone who makes the forward run, so we needed someone else to provide the right pass. “Going back to the free-kicks, now Leandro Paredes has also arrived, a right-footed kicker and a strong player, who has great technique.”

On Milik’s debut performance which he capped with the late goal.

“Arek Milik has great qualities, he scored a wonderful goal.”

The home fans showed their displeasure as they jeered the players in the second half with Allegri’s style continuing to come under scrutiny.

“This is a team that hasn’t won the Scudetto for two years, last season we didn’t win anything, so these lads need support and help during the match. “I always say, and I have no shame in saying it, that I don’t like attractive football that doesn’t win. We should focus on being more efficient than beautiful.”

Juve had two debutants on the pitch tonight, with Federico Gatti also getting his first competitive start alongside Milik.

The defender was thrilled at the final whistle -

“There are so many indescribable feelings for my debut, it’s every kid’s dream and I’ve made it come true! However, this must be the beginning: I always want to give my best when called upon, we have to do the best we can as a group. So far I just have to thank my teammates, they made me feel at home from day one, giving me a lot of confidence and lots of advice from champions like Leonardo Bonucci, Bremer and Danilo. This way I try to be at my best and the understanding increases from game to game.”

Former Napoli striker Milik looked right at home on his return to the Serie A.