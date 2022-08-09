Report: Juventus ‘the favorites’ to sign Memphis Depay

As you might have heard, FC Barcelona is currently a mess financially. And because of being in a financial mess, Barcelona is unable to register much of their summer additions, needing to sell players and generate some sort of fast cash on top of that so that they can simply register their new players.

One of those players who is expected to not sticking around at the Camp Nou this summer could very well be making his way to Juventus before the month of August is over.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juve is to be considered the leaders in the clubhouse to sign striker Memphis Depay, who seems like a certainty to leave Barcelona within the next few days or weeks. As Romano points out, Juventus and Depay’s camp are discussing a two-year deal, but the very big thing that needs to take place is that he needs to first terminate his contract with Barcelona before things can seriously think about bringing the Dutchman in before August comes to an end.

Memphis Depay deal. Tottenham are not interested, been told there are no talks as things stand - Juventus are the favourites to sign Depay #THFC



Two-year deal now discussed with Memphis, Juve want him since July but first step has to be contract termination with Barça. #FCB pic.twitter.com/KPExicl6Jp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

Depay would fit the kind of low-cost — transfer fee-wise, at least — dealing that Juventus has been going about with some of their signings this summer. You know, since Paul Pogba has arrived on a free, Angel Di Maria has arrived on a free and now potentially throw Depay into the mix and you have a clear representation of where things are financially for Juventus right now.

But where Depay fits into the striker hierarchy might be the most interesting part of it all.

Is he being brought in as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic? We know Juve wants a backup to Vlahovic and that is why somebody like Alvaro Morata has been continuously linked with another return to Juventus despite Atletico Madrid sticking to their guns in terms of a price.

Is he going to be somebody who plays wide? Or is he going to play alongside Vlahovic as Allegri maybe looks to go with more of a two-striker approach in some games.

All of this will shake out in due time of Depay does arrive. But the main thing going here is that Juventus, still very much in need of upgrades in other parts of the squad, look to be focused on making additions to the attack and are leaving us guessing in terms of what could come after.