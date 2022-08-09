Reports: Juventus reach agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for Filip Kostic

For the better part of the last couple of months, we’ve been wondering if Juventus was ever going to sign a player who is capable of playing on the left wing and is meant to play on the left wing. Between then and now, we’ve seen Max Allegri do some more experimenting in Juve’s American friendlies, something that didn’t exactly work out to great success.

Soon, Allegri will have an option that is meant to play on the left and only the left.

That’s because Juventus’ reported desire to prevent Filip Kostic from getting on a plane to fly to Helsinki and face Real Madrid in the European Super Cup has been a success. According to reports out of the Italian media from the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano as well as Sky Germany, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt have come to an agreement on a fee that will see Kostic get his witch and make the move to Turin.

Kostic will reportedly cost Juventus between €16 million and €18 million when it’s all said and done depending on how much add-ons end up being. Kostic, who reportedly agreed to terms earlier this summer, will not be part of Frankfurt’s traveling squad to face Real Madrid — just as Juve hoped would be the case.

È fatta: accordo totale tra #Juve ed #Eintracht per #Kostic // Done deal: full agreement between Juve and Eintracht for the transfer of Kostic ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 9, 2022

According to those same reports, Kostic could be in Turin as early as the next few hours in order to undergo his medical exams and finalize his move to Juventus ahead of Monday’s season opener against Sassuolo. Kostic would most certainly be a useful player to have available — even if it’s from the bench — knowing that Juve’s squad list is going to be quite shorthanded due to the amount of injuries and the fact that Moise Kean is suspended.

This completes what has been an accelerated process in which Juventus has gone from reportedly meeting with Allegri to discuss upcoming transfer plans and then agree to terms with Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal for Kostic, who has very much seemed like he’s had his heart set on a move to Juventus ever since the spring months arrived.

It didn’t always look like it would even happen, though. Remember, Eintracht Frankfurt were very much in negotiations with West Ham to sell Kostic to the Premier League side when Juve entered in talks. And, if you believe the reports, it was Kostic himself who asked for a little more time before making a decision about if he wanted to go to England, allowing Juve to come in and make something happen.

Because of it, we can now think of Kostic sending in crosses to his countrymate Dusan Vlahovic and give Juventus some much-needed help on the left wing. Ah, it’s nice to say that Juventus are going to have an actual left winger on its roster because, well, that hasn’t been the case for months — if not longer — now.