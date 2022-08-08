Szczesny to miss Juventus season opener, out for about three weeks

The injury plague doesn’t seem to be letting go of Juventus any time soon, with starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the latest to fall victim.

He suffered the injury in the first half of the final pre-season friendly yesterday with Juve falling 4-0 to Atletico Madrid at Continassa.

In a statement released earlier today, the club said -

“Due to a discomfort felt at the end of the first half of the match against Atletico Madrid, Wojciech Szczesny underwent radiological exams this morning at J|Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The player is expected to be out for around 20 days.”

This means he will be out for Juventus’ first league of the season with Juve taking on Sassuolo on Monday night. He will be replaced by Mattia Perin who has stepped in ably as his deputy during the pre-season.

With the player expected to be out for about three weeks, that means he could also miss the trip to Sampdoria and possibly the visit of his former side AS Roma. The 32-year-old has been pretty durable in his time with the Bianconeri, this being easily the longest spell he has missed since joining back in 2017.