The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 111: The 2022-23 Season Preview Extravaganza!

We are, officially, seven days away from Juventus beginning its 2022-23 season. It is a season that maybe a couple of weeks ago had a little bit more enthusiasm behind it, but the season is very much on the horizon and one week from beginning for Max Allegri and Juventus.

You know what that means?

It’s season preview time at your favorite Juventus podcast.

Yes, with the start of a new Serie A season almost here, we shift from talking about summer happenings to what could be in store for Juventus over the next seven or eight months. Unfortunately for us, things aren’t all that great at Juve at the moment, and even the most optimistic of person can look at this squad and realize that there are still clear flaws and giant question marks — including the guy filling out the starting lineup each match — entering a big season for the overall project in Turin.

(If there is an actual project going on. We’re still not sure of that.)

So how are we feeling about things knowing that the games count for real in a matter of days? Well, that’s all there to listen to over the next 60-something minutes, my friends.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Reaction to Juventus’ 4-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid to wrap up the slate of preseason friendlies.

Just kidding!! We didn’t talk about that because we’re not crazy.

What we did talk about was how we’re feeling a little moosha moosh about Juventus’ upcoming season — and for more than one reason, too.

No matter if it’s the injury to Paul Pogba and everything that comes with it or Alex Sandro’s continued horrendous form over the last couple of years, things are rather unsettled at Juventus these days.

And then there’s the elephant in the room: Max Allegri and how he is going to manage this team, what his tactics will be and if this season will look a lot like last season.

Spotlight some players that we will be keeping an extra-close eye on this season.

Twitter questions — including Max Allegri and the transfer window, if 80 points is the magic number for Juventus to be contending for more than just fourth place, how much blame can be put on Juve’s financial situation for the transfer inactivity of late and — wait for it — if Max Allegri secretly cooking up something.

One bold prediction from each on of the guys before we sign off for the day.

