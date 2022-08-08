Allegri: Juventus defeat to Atletico can only do us good

Juventus closed out their 2022-23 pre-season friendly schedule with a 4-0 loss against Atletico Madrid, with the match having to be hastily rescheduled after unrest broke out in Israel with the game originally scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv. Alvaro Morata nabbed a hat-trick as the Spanish side scored twice in each half to overwhelm Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Speaking after the game the coach insisted on staying positive as he has so often since his return to Turin.

“This defeat can only do us good. We were tired coming in, working hard in training after our return from America. Atleti are certainly at a more advanced stage than us in pre-season preparation, but there is still no excuse. The only solution is to be focused and prepare for our season opener against Sassuolo. “We must find the positives from the negative situations, we’ve got a week to prepare, above all mentally. We know that when there are three points up for grabs, the attitude will be different.”

Juan Cuadrado was not in the squad at all today and Allegri confirmed that he was out with a stomach ailment, while Moise Kean watched the game from the stands after showing up late to Continassa where the game was being held.

When asked how he would cope without Kean and Adrien Rabiot who were serving suspensions from last season even as midfielders Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Allegri remained pragmatic.