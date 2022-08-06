Reports: Juve table first Filip Kostic offer, remain confident of closing deal

Filip Kostic took the field for Eintracht Frankfurt’s season opener Friday night against Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich (and a guy who used to play for Juventus). It turned out to be an absolutely awful way to start the season for Frankfurt, with Bayern running absolutely wild.

It could have also marked the last time Kostic played at Deutsche Bank Park.

While Juventus’ initial offer of €12 million plus another €3 million in bonuses for the 29-year-old Kostic didn’t meet Frankfurt’s demands, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese, the Bianconeri remain confident that they will be able to close the deal to bring the Serbian winger to Turin. That vote of confidence comes from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, who said that Juve feel like they will be able to “bridge the gap” both financially and also due to the fact that Kostic is pushing for a move to Juventus. As you can imagine, Juventus want to try and close the deal before its Aug. 15 season opener against Sassuolo, and Albanese reported early Saturday that Juve will table a new offer to Eintracht Frankfurt before the weekend is over.

L’#Eintracht chiede 20 milioni, la #Juventus ne offre 12 più 3: #Kostic vuole la #Juve (ed già d’accordo sull’ingaggio), ma va ricordato che i tedeschi hanno rifiutato 15 milioni dal #WestHam. Ballano ancora 3-4 milioni, si lavorerà per assottigliare le distanze. #calciomercato — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) August 5, 2022

Over the last 48 or so hours, Kostic has quickly become the deal that Juventus looks most likely to complete. At the very least, they seem to very much be focused on Kostic while still conducting business elsewhere as the rumors of Alvaro Morata and other continue to swirl around the Italian media.

With Kostic fully focused on securing a move to Juventus, the reported offer of €15 million plus €5 million in bonuses from West Ham will continue to be the bar set on the market by Frankfurt. The Italian continues to maintain that Frankfurt want €20 million for Kostic despite the fact that he’s got all of one year left on his current contract.

And if the way Kostic went about his business after being subbed out in the second half against Bayern is any indication, then it may be just a matter of time before he is arriving in Turin for his medicals.