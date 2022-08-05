Reports: Filip Kostic camp pull out of talks with West Ham, to meet with Juve soon

Over the last 24 or 36 hours, there has been a drastic shift in where Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic may be playing his football by the time the summer transfer window comes to an end in less than month.

At the beginning of the work week, Kostic looked like he was heading to the Premier League, with West Ham very much the likely destination. There was one catch — Kostic wanted a little more time, reportedly asking West Ham for a little extra wiggle room before making a final decision.

Now we know why.

As has been reported in the Italy media over the last two days, Juventus has very much picked up its interest in signing the 29-year-old Kostic. It’s reportedly gone so far as the Serbian winger’s entourage has informed West Ham that they have pulled out of negotiations with the London-based club due to the sudden interest that has come about from Juventus. That is according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, with Juve’s increasing interest in Kostic confirmed and intention to pick up in negotiations by most Italian outlets.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Kostic’s representation will meet to discuss a possible deal on Friday. The two sides have reportedly agreed to personal terms on a contract worth somewhere between €2.7 million and €3 million net per season depending on who you read in the Italian media.

The sticking point now is the biggest hurdle that Juventus still needs to clear: Frankfurt’s reported price tag of €20 million that has yet to be matched. Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reported Thursday that Juventus were set to make an official bid for Kostic “in the coming hours.”

That, of course, means actually in the next few hours or in a few days because they’re all technically the coming hours. But there is a bid from Juventus that is expected to land on Frankfurt’s desk sooner rather than later. And that means that a key position of need might be closer to being filled before the season begins in less than two weeks.