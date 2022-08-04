Report: Juventus agrees to personal terms with Leandro Paredes

While there are some of us here at BWRAO who feel like Juventus should give the kids a legitimate shot no matter the midfield situation, that’s not even close to being in the realm of possibility because the club seems determined to add a little more experience.

That experience very much seems centered around one name.

The good news for Juventus is that there’s been progress on that front, although the very obvious big hurdle still remains. According to Sky Italia on Wednesday, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes have agreed to personal terms on a contract if he were to join the Bianconeri this summer. What remains is the negotiating between Juventus and PSG, with there still very much a differing opinion on how the deal could be formulated and what a fixed price may be.

If Parades were to be sold outright by PSG this summer, the reigning French champions reportedly demand in the neighborhood of a €15 million transfer fee.

The details of the midfield situation, courtesy of Sky Italia (and Google translate):

Another topic dealt with is the midfield: the number one goal is Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint Germain, with whom there is already an economic agreement. The Parisian club, however, is asking for 15 million euros to sell the Argentine midfielder’s card. Before any entries, however, Juventus will have to complete some exits.

Those exits involve Arthur potentially going to Rino Gattuso’s Valencia and potentially seeing Adrien Rabiot head back to Ligue 1 to sign with Monaco, a deal that has been reportedly been discussed as the Frenchman stayed back in Turin while Juventus was on its United States tour.

Plus, Di Marzio adds a little caveat when it comes to the Parades chase:

Only in the event that these operations were to be completed, the Bianconeri could go to Paredes of PSG .

So if you were hoping for this to be a speedy and relatively short operation, you might want to start thinking otherwise. As is usually the case for what feels like at least a few potential deals that Juventus wants to accomplish every transfer window, the club must sell a player — or at least loan them out — before they can bring in somebody else.

But the fact that Juve has agreed personal terms with Paredes makes it pretty clear that he is very much the only option they are looking at right now when it comes to trying to bolster the midfield. Does that mean he is somebody who actually will? There’s reason to be hesitant about that, but this seems like a deal that could very well happen if there is a formula that suits Juventus’ financial limitations.

Paredes, who signed with PSG in the summer of 2019 from Zenit St. Petersburg, has two more years left on his current contract.