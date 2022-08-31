Juventus 2 - Spezia 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Well, at least Dusan Vlahovic is dialed in from free kick situations.

Because I really don’t have much else to take out of this one, folks. I can try, I can even try and stretch things or try to spin things from the so-so into the somewhat positive, but when you play as poorly as Juventus did against an opponent like Spezia on Wednesday night, it’s not like I want to sit here and gush about Max Allegri’s squad.

Yes, Juve won 2-0, but it was very much a case of the laborious ways of the 2021-22 season coming back to show its face again after Vlahovic’s absolutely perfect ninth-minute free kick gave his team an early lead. It was the kind of performance against a Spezia side that barely avoided relegation last season and has won only one of its first three games this season that didn’t inspire much confidence — or breed much enjoyment — over the course of the first midweek fixture of many coming up over the next two months.

Juventus struggled to put much of anything on target outside of Vlahovic’s early free kick — the second game in which he’s scored from a dead-ball situation — and second-half header that was just barely cleared off the line. Entering the final half hour of play, Vlahovic’s free kick was the only shot Juve had put on target, with Spezia keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and his nice kit number not nearly having as much to do in goal as the match announcers made you think right before kickoff.

But that’s the thing, though. Against two of the worst opponents on the schedule thus far, Juventus has played, on the whole, not even close to average. It’s been a slog, a grind, whatever you want to call it — it just hasn’t been very good at all.

Of course this time it’s nice to say that they didn’t drop points and were actually able to get the win, which was something we couldn’t acknowledge during the suckfest that was Juve’s scoreless draw against Sampdoria last week. It didn’t feel much different even though Juve played with the lead for all but the opening eight-plus minutes. Things were not good going forward, the passing was not very good no matter what the stats will tell us and the defense was just all over the place for large stretches of time.

Against Spezia.

SPEZIA, PEOPLE! SPEZIA!

We said it after the season-opening win over Sassuolo and we thought the same thing coming out of the first half against Roma: You want Juventus to build off these quality performances and good moments and try to get something going. But then you have the performance against Sampdoria that followed up the Sassuolo win. Then you have this performance against Spezia to follow up the really good first half against Roma.

This team clearly has it in them. They’ve showed it to us already this season.

They just can’t make it stick. Some of that is on the players, some of it is on the manager. At this point, it’s on all of them to get it going for more than just for 45 minutes a week. Through four games, Juve’s played a couple of good halves and then thrown up a couple of absolute duds against potential relegation battlers. With the big fixtures coming up again this weekend and then in Europe next week, we still don’t really know what this Juve team is all about — and going into your fifth game of the season, that’s not always a great place to be in.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS