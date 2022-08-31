Reports: Juventus, PSG finalize deal for Leandro Paredes

It looks as though Max Allegri is going to get the deep-lying midfielder that he’s always wanted.

Or at least has wanted throughout this summer’s transfer window.

According to multiple reports out of Italy both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have finalized a deal for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. Juve will reportedly sign the former Roma man on an initial loan deal with an option to buy him for €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons. Under certain conditions, Juventus’ option to buy would become an obligation, although the price wouldn’t change no matter what conditions the purchase came under.

Paredes is expected to undergo medical exams later in the day on Wednesday.

Definiti anche gli ultimi dettagli tra società: #Paredes è della #Juve // Done deal, even the last details have been defined: Paredes is a new Juve player ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 31, 2022

Well, he’s not exactly arriving before a big game like some had hoped prior to Juventus facing Roma this past weekend, but at some point before the summer transfer window shuts Paredes is going to be donning a black and white jersey. Or at least one in some photos for social media that are accompanied by a press release from the club.

I mean, the Paredes-to-Juve deal has gotten the “here we go!” treatment from Fabrizio Romano, so there you go.

Paredes has long been a Juve transfer target, having been linked with a move back to Serie A for multiple transfer windows. But it became this transfer window in which a move could actually materialize. With Allegri’s insistence on playing with a regista and Manuel Locatelli showing that he’s clearly more effective as a more advanced midfielder, Paredes has really been one of the few midfield names that has been associated with a move to Juventus.

And with Paris Saint-Germain clearly wanting to move on from the 28-year-old Argentine, Allegri clearly identified Paredes as a potential solution to Juve’s ongoing problem.

Whether Paredes is actually said answer remains to be seen. But at the very least Juve has a player who makes sense to play at the regista position and could allow other midfielders to get back to doing what they do best.