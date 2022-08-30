Allegri update on futures of Juventus youngsters ahead of Spezia game

Juventus take on Spezia in a midweek fixture on Matchday 4 of the new season, looking to put behind the disappointment of their last two games where they’ve been held to draws.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri started with an injury update and talked about who was available for the game tomorrow.

“I haven’t decided on the line-up yet. Nicolò Fagioli and Angel Di Maria are available, tomorrow I will decide. We dropped four points against Sampdoria and Roma, so tomorrow we must make up for it absolutely. I must pick the best line up to face Spezia. It’s going to be a difficult game. It’s easy to play well with Roma after a disappointing 0-0 with Samp. “Tomorrow it’s going to be difficult, it’s a game that must be prepared better than the one against Roma. Spezia are doing good things, they are just one point behind us, so we need the right approach from the very start. We must respect Spezia and bring three points home. “Danilo played well against Roma even if we made some mistakes defensively. It’s normal because we had two players playing together {Danilo with Bremer] for the first time, I am happy with all my centre-backs. It’s important to have a player like Danilo who can play everywhere in defence.”

Latest signing Arkadiusz Milik made an appearance against Roma, would he get the start tomorrow night?

“Like in every game, subs will be crucial. I need to see if he can play with Vlahovic or if he’ll start on the bench. “I came here straight after training. Gatti is doing well, Bonucci is ok and will be with the team from the day after tomorrow, so he is available against Fiorentina.”

Allegri didn’t say much about rumours that Leandro Paredes was on his way from PSG, or if youngsters Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella would stay with the first team or go out on loan this season.

“Miretti played a good game against Roma, but of course, he needs to recover too. He is a young player and there is an emotive part to consider. If players are good, they play. I’ve launched many young players in my career. We must win games, which is what counts the most. There is no debate about it. “I don’t think anything about Paredes, he is a PSG player. Rovella is going to Monza, it would be harmful to him to stay and stop his continuity process. I have trust in him and we had to make a decision. I think Fagioli will stay at Juventus.”

Paul Pogba was in the director’s box at Allianz Stadium on Saturday for the draw against Roma, but since then has been the subject of threats from his brother along with some blackmail attempts from others.