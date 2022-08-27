Allegri praise for Miretti performance despite Juve disappointment

Juventus got off to a fast start and despite controlling the game for long periods were unable to turn that dominance into three points as they allowed visitors AS Roma to snatch a late equalizer in an entertaining 1-1 draw tonight.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri was disappointed how the Bianconeri surrendered the initiative in the game.

“It is a long season, we even risked losing it on another corner towards the end. “Juve played well on a technical level, but we must still improve. Roma were more defensive on their right in the second half and we should’ve put more crosses in with Weston McKennie on our left. “I am happy with what the lads did, it was a good game, Roma are a great team and Jose is always good at keeping his side focused. It is unfortunate that Roma scored on the only corner they put to the back post, but that’s football. It was a strong performance.”

Roma coach Jose Mourinho had said at the final whistle that he was very relieved and his side were lucky to have been only 1-0 down at the break, and said he was ashamed of his players.

“He’s always smart and sharp in the way he reads games. If you don’t kill the game off, then you always leave the possibility of an equaliser. “We were inevitably tired after such a strong first half. We should’ve passed it around and slow down the game, it’s something we need to learn. You cannot expect a team to dominate for 90 minutes.”

Youngster Fabio Miretti was excellent dictating play at the base of the midfield.

“Miretti played like a veteran, he is very calm, knows how to escape marking and his first touch is always aimed at going forward. You don’t see many like him.”

Would Allegri stick with the 4-3-3 formation he used today?