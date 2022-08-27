Juventus 1 - Roma 1: Initial reaction and random observations

If you weren’t disappointed enough from today’s 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho, AS Roma, and our old friend Paulo Dybala, now you have to suffer the initial reaction and random observations from me, rather than your vastly superior captain Mr. Danny Penza, who is otherwise indisposed.

I apologize for the delay; my mother is in town watching my son, so my wife and I trotted around the hills this morning for a hike. So now, with my dogs howling after 10 tough miles, I bring you mostly mixed news.

Here is what I’ve learned — I think, with full foot-weary reservations to change my mind as the campaign goes on — through three games about Juventus: the ceiling is not terribly high, but the floor could be pretty damn low, especially if the injury plague continues to be as bad as it’s been.

The first 45 minutes are probably as high as this team is going to get, with the given personnel. Somehow Adrien Rabiot was a good midfielder; Fabio Miretti did creative things; Dušan Vlahović scored an absurd goal; and the Old Lady was robbed of a goal that perhaps should have stood. The team was energetic and hungry. Roma didn’t really threaten at all.

The second 45 minutes were an all-too-familiar tale. With a slim lead in hand and a full half of bossing around a pretty decent Roma side, Juventus incrementally ceded possession and overall control of the game. I’m not quite as down as some about the second half, but it wasn’t ideal. What really sucks is that it always felt like a second goal would’ve sealed the game; the reversed goal was dumb, but there were a couple other half-chances (a couple Cuadrado efforts come to mind) that might’ve gone in. As it stands, we didn’t score a second goal, and Roma capitalized on poor set-piece defense.

(Set pieces, set pieces, set pieces.)

In the end, we’re left with yet another “where do we place the blame” game. Another frustrating 90 minutes. Another 90 minutes of hope and despair. Another 90 minutes of Rorschach test.

I don’t know, friends. This should’ve been three points;

I don’t know what I feel. Overall: not good. Let’s react to some stuff.