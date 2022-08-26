Nedved comments on Champions League draw, and provides transfers update

The draw for the group stages of the Champions League was conducted in Istanbul earlier on Thursday, and Juventus who were in Pot 2 for the draw landed up in a tricky group H comprising Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian side, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved was present at the event, and later spoke briefly about the Bianconeri’s group and his thoughts on the task ahead.

“Every team is tough at this level and we are happy to play in the Champions League with these opponents.”

Coincidentally Juve are in negotiations right now with the French side for midfielder Leandro Paredes, with the player set to join countryman and former PSG teammate Angel Di Maria in Turin.

“I cannot say anything because he is not our player. There are some players that could complete our squad, the market is not closed and we will do something.”

After the pursuit of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay was called off due to the excessive wages he was asking for, Juve instead brought in former Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik who had his medical on Thursday too.

“You drew up a list of potential strikers and Depay was on that list, but we chose Milik because he has the right characteristics to complete our strike force. We expect goals from him and believe that is what strikers need to bring.”

The Bianconeri had a disappointing game this last weekend drawing 0-0 away at Sampdoria on Monday night, but Nedved defended the side’s performance.