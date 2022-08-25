Reports: Juventus agree to personal terms with Arkadiusz Milik

Well, folks. It looks like Juventus has found its backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

It’s not the name that we thought it would be a week ago, but it’s somebody who has long been linked with Juve whenever a transfer window arrives and the needs a story to write about.

But this time, it’s not just a rumor. It’s actually bound to happen.

According to Italian journalists Fabrizio Romano and Nicolo Schira, Juventus and Olympique Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik have agreed to personal terms on a contract until 2026 if the Bianconeri to make his proposed move permanent come next summer. The 28-year-old Milik will earn around €3.5 million net, according to Schira, over the course of however long his contract ends up being.

Milik will reportedly arrive on a season-long loan worth €2 million with Juventus holding an option to buy around €8 million. Just for added measure, Napoli reportedly holds a 20% stake in the sale of Milik wherever he may go.

Juventus and Arkadiusz Milik have reached an agreement on personal terms after today meeting. Deal set to be completed in the next 24/48h as Olympique Marseille are set to accept the proposal. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



OM will receive €2m loan fee plus €8m potential buy option. pic.twitter.com/aDujMKR8tB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

There you have it, folks. The Milik deal is happening. And just as a cherry on top, Romano decided to throw in a shirtless picture of the guy when he posted the news about Juventus agreeing to personal terms with Milik.

But this has been a deal that has quickly come to the forefront because of Juventus’ inability to get something done with Memphis Depay, who has still yet to officially terminate his contract with Barcelona and become a free agent. Milik was first referred to as the backup just in case things with Depay stalled out, with Juve reportedly agreeing to the framework of a loan deal with Marseille to stash in their back pocket.

Then, about 48 hours ago, the tides changed.

As Depay’s salary demands reportedly went higher from the €6 million he had been offered by Juventus, Milik’s name came more into the picture. And now, it basically seems like we’re just a medical and an official announcement away from Juventus adding the striker that Max Allegri has so desired the club sign before the summer transfer window ended. Milik’s agents are reportedly still in Turin, according to reports from the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, to hammer out the final details of the deal.

With Milik arriving on a relatively small loan fee, it is believed that it will allow Juventus to try and complete the same type of deal with Paris Saint-Germain with midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is another player with whom Allegri has told the club’s front office to focus on.