Allegri: Juventus further behind schedule than other contenders

Juventus looked in pre-season form away at Sampdoria in the second week of the season as they struggled to a 0-0 draw in the Monday night feature game. The Bianconeri were not at their sharpest to begin the game once again, and were fortunate at times that the Blucerchiati did not go ahead a couple of times. Juve did finally bulge the net but the goal was called back for an offsides in the build-up and it seemed the visitors did not have it in them to score again after that.

Speaking after the game, Massimiliano Allegri was disappointed with the final score, with striker Moise Kean coming in for particular criticism after a golden chance to score in time added on from a corner was spurned.

“We have kept two clean sheets this season. “Sampdoria did well in the first half, we showed some good things after the break and had a big chance at the end, unfortunately the thing we must never do in football is to back off. It happened against Sassuolo too, we ran backwards, it’s a pity because we dropped two points tonight. “Moise Kean was going backwards on that corner in stoppages and took the ball off Bremer’s head. You must never run backwards.”

Without Angel Di Maria Juventus never really posed a sustained threat driving at the hosts, with well-marshalled striker Dusan Vlahovic only logging two touches of the ball apart from the kick-off.

“We did not do well in the first half, but Dusan played better in the second and he just needs to be a bit calmer when the ball reaches him. “We occupied the penalty area better after the break too, but we certainly need to work to do better.”

Plenty of criticism has already been aimed at Allegri since last season, what would be his response to this latest debacle?

“We are missing Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa, who are important players. We want to achieve something great, we are a little further behind schedule than the others and need a little more patience. “Not conceding a goal in two games is a good sign, now we will prepare for the big match against Roma.”

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin has stepped in admirably since the injury of Wojciech Szczesny, and was stellar again today preserving the clean sheet.