Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sampdoria

We were all interested to see what Juventus would do in last week’s season opener against Sassuolo. If only for the simple notion of finding out what Max Allegri, a man with a lot of eyeballs on him this season, would do with a new-look attack and some new pieces to play with.

Well, we found out — although a cooling break helped.

There will likely be cooling breaks again in Genoa this evening where Juventus takes on Sampdoria in the Bianconeri’s first away fixture of the 2022-23 season. The hope is that we won’t need a cooling break for Allegri to suddenly find the right formation or right tactical setup to unlock a team that is coming off a tough season-opening defeat. Or, maybe I should say we hope that it’s not the second cooling break of the night in which that kind of stuff happens because that could mean a long 60 or 70 minutes of play before then.

But for Juventus, with another important player out injured coming out of the season opener, this is the chance to continue the good things that happened against Sassuolo and take them into this matchup against Sampdoria.

That is easier said than done. And certainly a lot of us here know that Juve has shown us some good things one week and then laid a total dud the next time out, so it’s not like you can be overly optimistic about how things might go on this night.

Hopefully things go well because that means Juve will get a second straight win to open the season and sit at the top of the table when at this time of the season last year they were hanging out in or around the relegation zone. I know which one I prefer to see happen, and I’m guessing that you, dear reader, fall along those same lines.

MATCH INFO

When: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Where: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-3-3): Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Bremer, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Garofani, De Sciglio, Gatti, Bonucci, Rovella, Miretti, Zakaria, Fagioli, Kean, Soulé.

Sampdoria starting XI (4-1-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Vieira; Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Djuricic; Caputo.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN (Italy).

