OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus Women sell Lina Hurtig to Arsenal

As Juventus Women players who competed in the Women’s Euros earlier this summer made their way back one by one, you could check off the list of players reporting for their medicals. The faces were familiar, with the couple of new signings joining up with their new teammates just a few weeks after competing for their respective countries.

There was just one person missing: Lina Hurtig.

Both of Hurtig’s fellow Swedes, Linda Sembrant and Amanda Nilden, reported for training earlier this month. But Hurtig hadn’t done so — and now we know why.

Juventus Women announced Thursday that Hurtig has signed with Arsenal Women in the Women’s Super League, the squad previously coached by Bianconere manager Joe Montemurro before he came to Italy last summer. The transfer fee for Hurtig — who renewed her contract with Juve through 2024 back in late March — is believed to be around €125,00 and marks the first time a Serie A Femminile club has made that kind of operation — and profit — on a player since Italian women’s football officially reached professional status earlier this summer.

Hurtig’s departure could very well pave the way for young Italian winger Agnese Bonfantini — who Juve signed from Roma last summer in a swap deal with Benedetta Glionna — to have a bigger role on the opposite side of Barbara Bonansea in Juve’s front three. The 23-year-old Bonfantini was one of Montemurro’s key bench pieces last season and got better as the 2021-22 season went on and looks to be on the cusp of a true breakout year if given the minutes.

Juve also signed former Bayern Munich winger Lineth Beerensteyn this summer.

Hurtig told Arsenal’s website the following after the move was announced:

“It feels so great – I’m very happy to be here. I’ve always, always wanted to play in England, and I’ve always been interested in English football, so it’s super exciting for me to be here. I know Arsenal are a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here.”

Hurtig scored seven goals and added four assists in her first season with Juventus Women two years ago. She saw that goal total drop to four in 19 matches (13 starts) last season, but also scored the eventual game-winning goal that helped Juventus Women secure a spot in the Women’s Champions League knockout round on the final day of the group stage against Servette at Allianz Stadium.