Juventus 3 - Sassuolo 0: Initial reaction and random observations

I really didn’t know what to expect from Juventus in Monday night’s season opener. It wasn’t just because of the injury absences or the way that Juve finished the preseason slate of friendlies, but just the general feeling of uncertainty surrounding just what kind of direction this Juventus team can actually go after a tough 2021-22 campaign.

While clearly not the toughest one Juve will face this season, the first test was passed with room to spare.

Thanks to a Dusan Vlahovic brace and an absolutely phenomenal debut from Ángel Di Maria before he went off with a potential muscle — assemble your prayer circles now, folks! — Juventus was able to turn some early struggles into a 3-0 win over an equally shorthanded Sassuolo side that only continued its August struggles with the season-opening loss at Allianz Stadium. Juve didn’t look all that great early, especially once Sassuolo was able to take the bulk of the possession away from

But a slight formational tweak from Max Allegri — a dude who has a whole lot of eyeballs on his every move this season — coming out of the first-half cooling break quickly turned Juve’s fortunes around.

Out went the 4-4-1-1-ish type of formation Allegri was using. In came a more fluid and natural looking 4-3-3 with Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado flanking Vlahovic. And because of it, the way in which Juve attached just looked a lot more dangerous.

And the goals quickly came because of it.

It was the kind of performance after that cooling break — can we give Cooling Break the Man of the Match award? Seriously, can we? — Juventus just looked like a completely different team before they had a few minutes to recollect their thoughts and get some water in the August heat. There were still some boneheaded moments that had you scratching your head or having flashbacks to last season. There were some pretty noticeably bad passing out of the back. There was some interesting decisions. And, of course, there was the fact that Sassuolo was in control of a good chunk of the first half.

Thankfully, though, once Juventus’ first goal — and, before that, the cooling break — arrived, that’s when things turned for the better.

That’s when you could start to see that Di Maria still has plenty to offer this Juventus team even though he’s 34 years old. That’s when you could see Vlahovic finally getting some service even though it still needs to be on a more consistent basis. That’s when Juve just simply started playing better and creating more.

And for a team that struggled in that area for large stretches of last season, this was a nice change for the better and something that Allegri can look at as something to build upon.

Think about it this way: Juve scored three goals in Monday night’s season-opening win. It wasn’t until the fifth game against Spezia — a much, much more wild game than this one — that Juve hit their opponent for three. It was also just one of four times during the domestic campaign in which Juve scored three or more goals.

So while this is one game and certainly only going to tell a fraction of the 2022-23 season, it’s a good start in the overall scope of it. Certainly a lot better than how we felt after the season opener last year, right? (For more than one reason, too.)

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS