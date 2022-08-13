Report: Juventus’ move for Leandro Paredes dependent on Adrien Rabiot sale

When it comes to likely business Juventus has to do on the transfer market, it’s pretty easy to identify the potential deals out there. There are a few players who might be coming in, and there are a few players who might be going out before the transfer window closes.

The thing is, there could very well be one French elephant in the room holding the biggest of those remaining arrivals up.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus is very much set on bringing in Paris Saint-Germain (and former Roma) midfielder Leandro Paredes in over the course of the next few weeks. However, Juve can’t really do much of anything on that front at the moment because a former PSG midfielder who currently plays for the Old Lady, Adrien Rabiot, is holding everything up as he — and his mother/agent Veronique — continues to negotiate personal terms on a potential deal with Manchester United. One arrival is connected to one departure, and there’s nothing Juve can really do about it right now because the Rabiot side of things is holding everything up.

As Romano puts it, “the (Paderes) deal now depends on Rabiot.”

Who’s ready, as Romano puts it, for some domino completion? I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for the domino to be completed and for this transfer window to be about over. Yes, I know there’s still three weeks left in it, but the more dominoes that get completed the better in my book.

But, as we said, this is all dependent on Juventus seeing Rabiot head out after finally agreeing to a move to Manchester United.

As of now, this is where things seem to stand:

Juventus and Manchester United have reportedly agreed to the framework of a deal for Rabiot with a transfer fee ranging from between €15 million to €17 million.

Manchester United chief John Murtough was in Turin on Friday to hold talks with Rabiot’s monther/agent Veronique as they try to agree to personal terms.

Those meetings didn’t result in a deal being struck, but will continue into the weekend. Romano described the talks as “positive.”

According to Tuttosport, Rabiot is asking for a salary of €10 million a season.

Now, as one might expect, Rabiot’s mother/agent isn’t exactly seeking a lower salary compared to the €7 million her son currently makes at Juventus. And with Rabiot going to a club that won’t be playing in the Champions League this season, that could mean there’s a little extra motivation to get some extra cash into the deal.

But it is very much evident that Rabiot wants a move away from Turin this summer and that his mother/agent is working to make that happen. That probably isn’t music to Manchester United fans’ ears, but it will be the kind of move that will allow Juventus to finish off its major business on the transfer market and clear the way for a midfielder who makes a lot more sense and will be a better fit for Max Allegri. (And add a little salt in the wound with United fans seeing as Paredes is the kind of midfielder their favorite club needs to sign this summer, too.)