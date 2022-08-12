OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Filip Kostic gets his big move, signs with Juventus

As rumors came and went over the last couple of months, there was one catch to every single one of them: Filip Kostic wanted to go to Juventus. It didn’t matter who came and tried to entice Eintracht Frankfurt with a nice chunk of money or offered Kostic a sweet new contract to pry him away from the Europa League winners, he had his eyes on a move to Turin and only that.

Kostic stuck to his guns.

And now he’s gotten that move.

Juventus officially announced Kostic’s signing just after noon on Friday, a move that was accelerated over the weekend and agreed upon earlier in the week. Juve will pay a total of €12 million plus another €3 million in potential add-ons to Eintracht Frankfurt as Kostic joins on a three-year deal until 2026 for a reported €2.7 million net a season. Kostic will now be in a race to get up to speed for Monday’s Serie A opener against Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium, with his presence on the left wing very much a welcome addition to a roster both devoid of players able to play in that area of the field as well as have an offensive presence.

The official wording of the deal, courtesy of Juventus’ website:

Turin, 12 August 2022 – Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Filip Kostić has been reached for a consideration of € 12.0 million payable in 3 financial years; with the addition of ancillary costs, including the solidarity contribution envisaged by FIFA regulations, up to a maximum of € 1.5 million. Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of € 3.0 million are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026.

Tbe 29-year-old Kostic comes to Juventus after nearly a decade in the Bundesliga, the last four seasons (and one game this year) with Eintracht Frankfurt. It is with Frankfurt in which Kostic has developed into somebody who racks up assists like they’re going out of style, with a combined 44 assists over the last four seasons.

You think Juventus could use somebody like that to help out Dusan Vlahovic?

You better believe Juventus could use somebody like that to help out Dusan Vlahovic (and the rest of the attack that desperately needed help on the left wing).

Just what Kostic’s arrival means for Max Allegri tactical setup is something that remains to be seen — something that is suddenly a question considering how he’s played mostly as a wingback during his team at Eintracht Frankfurt. Will he continue to play as a wingback? Or will he be in more of an advanced role on the left wing as Allegri sticks with his 4-3-3 formation that he’s used most of the preseason?

If Kostic does end up playing against Sassuolo on Monday, then we’ll get our first clue. For now, though, we can rest easy knowing that a player that Juventus moved quickly to acquire is signed and ready to hop onto the training fields at Continassa in the morning.