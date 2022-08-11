Filip Kostic undergoes medical ahead of Juventus move

All throughout the summer months, Filip Kostic has had one end goal when it comes to where he would be playing his football come the start of the 2022-23 season. And as much as he technically already started the season with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, that was never the end game. The goal was to, somehow, get to Turin and play for Juventus.

That is about to happen.

Thursday has turned into Kostic day in Turin, as the Serbian winger arrived at J Medical to make his move to Juventus official. It comes after some intense negotiations between Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Bundesliga side basically strong-armed by the Kostic camp after refusing a move to West Ham in favor of Juventus. It only materialized from there, with the two clubs coming to an agreement Tuesday ahead of Frankfurt’s participation in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid in Helsinki, Finland.

Kostic will reportedly sign a contract through 2025 and cost Juve in the neighborhood of €17 million when it’s all said and done if certain add-ons are hit.

#Juventus: #Kostic è arrivato al J Medical per sottoporsi alle visite // Kostic has arrived at J Medical to undergo his medical tests ahead of his move to Juve ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/5iKsmJDaOS — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 11, 2022

The 29-year-old Kostic comes to Juventus after an incredibly productive stint with Eintracht Frankfurt. A player who has recorded one of the highest assist totals over the four seasons, Kostic will be looked upon to help improve what Juventus couldn’t go a whole lot of last year — create goal scoring opportunities. That, in theory, would help Kostic’s countryman, Dusan Vlahovic, look more like the player that first arrived at Juventus in February and March of 2022 rather than the one who was visibly frustrated as his goal numbers stalled at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season alone Kostic had 15 assists in all competitions as Frankfurt went on to win the Europa League.

Now, after spending nearly the entirety of the past decade in the Bundesliga, Kostic is heading out on a new adventure and he is set to become the the latest addition to a Juventus squad that will have a big-time hole filled with his arrival. What comes of it and how Juve’s tactical setup might change with Kostic’s arrival remains to be seen, but he’s about to sign on the dotted line, and that is a good thing.