OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus renew Nicolo Fagioli through 2026

Juventus announced on Wednesday that Nicolo Fagioli had signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

One of the brightest prospects to come out of the youth sector in quite some time, Fagioli first joined the academy in 2015, going through various levels. He debuted with the Under-23 team in 2018, moving sporadically between Serie C and the Primavera level until the 2020-21 season, when he became mainstay, playing 20 games. In June of 2020 he started in the Coppa Italia Serie C final, helping the team win the match 2-1 over Ternana and earn the reserve squad their first piece of silverware.

Fagioli also made his first-team debut under Andrea Pirlo, starting a Coppa Italia quarterfinal against SPAL and impressing with his passing range and composure. He also made his Serie A debut later that season as a substitute against Crotone. As the midfield continued to underperform that season—particularly Arthur—calls for him to play a bigger role as Juve struggled to clinch a Champions League spot grew louder.

Those calls were put on hold last season when Fagioli was sent to Cremonese on a dry loan. He was outstanding, scoring three goals and notching seven assists as the Grigiorossi ran to an unlikely second-place finish and their first top-flight promotion since 1995-96.

Many eyes were on Fagioli and Juve’s other two promising young midfielders, Nicolo Rovella and Fabio Miretti, to see how many of them were likely to stay in Turin for the 2022-23 season. That became doubly so when Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie each went down with injuries that will keep each of them out until at least September. Neither Fagioli nor Rovella looked out of place during Juve’s preseason tour of America, but while Rovella looks likely to head out on loan, Fagioli’s contract extension seems to be a signal that he’ll be a part of the first team going forward. He could even start on Monday against Sassuolo, given that Pogba and McKennie are on the treatment table, Arthur seems likely to be frozen out, and Adrien Rabiot—himself the subject of intense transfer rumors the last few days—is carrying a yellow card suspension from last season.

One hopes this is the start of a long and productive career for Fagioli at the club he was brought up at. Only time will tell.