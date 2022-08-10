Report: Nicolo Rovella set to join Monza on season-long loan

If you had the dream of seeing all three of Juventus’ young midfielders called up for the opening game of the 2022-23 season against Sassuolo next week, it’s time to blow out that candle.

Not necessarily for any bad reasons. Neither of the two Nicos or Fabio Miretti are hurt. They’ve all shown in one way or another that they could have a future at Juventus if they continue to progress both this season and in the future.

But for one of the Nicos, he will be spending the next 38 Serie A matches away from Turin.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, it’s Nicolo Rovella who will be heading out after a productive preseason for the 2022-23 campaign. Rovella, who has been linked with a handful of Serie A clubs over the last few weeks, will spend the next season on loan at newly-promoted Monza, becoming the latest signing in what has been an incredibly busy summer by the club owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi. It will be a second straight loan spell from Rovalla — who Juventus originally signed in January 2021 — after he spent the last season and a half at Genoa.

Rovella would be the second young Juventus midfielder to join Monza on loan after Filippo Ranocchia joined the Biancorossi earlier this summer. It is not clear at this point if Rovella will have an option to buy worked into his deal like was the case with Ranocchia or if this is just a dry loan.

The 20-year-old Rovella had interest from other Serie A clubs this summer, most notably Salernitana in recent weeks. And when looking at the three midfielders who Juventus have kept around for much of the summer, Rovella usually was looked at as the one who could be the first one to head out on loan (or even sold if the right kind of deal came Juve’s way). As Nicolo Fagioli moves close to signing a new contract — and has reportedly expressed his desire to stay in Turin this season as a result — and Miretti has seemingly had an inside track to a spot on this season’s roster ever since his late-season appearances last spring, Rovella’s always been part of the numbers game.

And now, with said numbers game, he’s heading out on loan.

If it does prove to be a dry loan, then Rovella could very well be in position to pick up some valuable playing time over these next few months. With how many players Monza has added this summer, who knows what its starting lineup is going to look like not just this weekend but also a few months from now as the World Cup break approaches.

Either way, Rovella is about to get playing time and it won’t be at Juventus.