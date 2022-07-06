Reports: Bernardeschi to join Toronto FC in the MLS

With more footballers nowadays choosing to make moves to less competitive footballing climates earlier in their careers, it appears Federico Bernardeschi will be making the jump across the pond to the MLS.

The versatile 28-year-old saw his contract with Juventus expire and with no new deal offered, he has to make a move this summer. There were rumours of interest from AS Roma in Italy as well as Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in Spain, but he appears to have set his mind on a switch to Toronto FC.

Reliable beat reporter Michael Singh confirmed that Toronto were shipping out Spanish attacking midfielder to make room for Bernardeschi on the roster, with his wage demands likely to take up a chunk of the club’s budget.

Toronto FC are trading Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami, can confirm. This means that Toronto FC will be signing Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus on a free transfer, I'm told. https://t.co/u2Q94058w3 — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) July 5, 2022

Juventus had picked up Bernardeschi from local rivals Fiorentina in the summer of 2017, splashing out about €40 million for the player but on the whole he has not lived up to the pricetag. This last season saw him get two goals and six assists in 36 games played.

Bernardeschi was in the Azzurri squad that lifted the Euro 2020 trophy and has 39 international appearances. At the club level he has won all manner of trophies with Juve, including three Scudetti and two Italian Cups as well as the Supercoppa twice. He leaves Juve having played 183 games for the Old Lady, including 12 goals and 24 assists.