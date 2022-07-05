OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sell Rolando Mandragora to Fiorentina

Rolando Mandragora is one of those players who has technically been a Juventus player for years now yet it would have been totally understandable if you had forgotten that.

He’s got the unique distinction of being sold, being re-acquired only to head out on loan for the next two seasons and now, as was pretty much expected, sold for a slight hit on the books.

Juventus announced Monday that they have sold 25-year-old (!!) Mandragora to Fiorentina for an initial fee of €8.2 million with another potential €1 million in add-ons. Mandragora, who was re-signed from Udinese in 2020 spent the last two seasons on loan at the Friuli and then with cross-town rivals Torino during the 2021-22 season. The last time Mandragora appeared in a match as a Juventus player came late in the 2016-17 season in a cameo appearance against Genoa.

The official details of the deal, courtesy of Juventus’ official website:

Turin, 4 July 2022 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with ACF Fiorentina S.r.l. has been reached for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Rolando Mandragora for a consideration of € 8.2 million, payable in three financial years. This amount may be increased by a maximum of € 1.0 million upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player. This operation generates a negative economic impact of approximately € 1.3 million on the 2021/2022 financial year due to the partial write-down of the net book value of the player’s registration rights.

Mandragora has very much been on the loan train ever since he first signed with Juventus in the summer of 2016. Two years after his original signing, Juventus sold Mandragora to Udinese for a nice sum of €20 million, which at the time seemed like Juve’s front office essentially cashing in on a young player who hadn’t quite broken through just yet. Injuries and loans around Serie A continued to haunt the young midfielder as he hit his early-20s, most notably suffering an ACL injury that ruled him out for over four months in his first game back after lockdown in Italy due to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Mandragora, who will reportedly make €1.6 million a season after signing a contract through 2026, this is a pretty solid career move and the chance to play European football next season. It will be a pretty good chance to be in quite a nice tactical setup, too, with Vincenzo Italiano still very much the eye of many in terms of how he is going to play most days out.

And hey, if Mandragora rolls out that thin pencil ‘stache like he had at Torino last season when he plays his first few games with Fiorentina, he’s going to make some quick fans in Florence.