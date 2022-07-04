The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 106: Is Matthijs de Ligt heading for the exit door?

We’ve hit the first week of July, and things on the transfer rumor front are very much beginning with the status of a certain Dutchman named Matthijs de Ligt.

The transfer rumors don’t end there, as we are all well aware of these days, but the center of Juventus’ concentration is most certainly what the status of de Ligt will be a couple of days and a couple of weeks from now.

And that, my friends, is what you call an easy topic to center your podcast around.

As far as we can tell right now, the odds are definitely swaying more toward the 22-year-old Dutchman leaving Juventus this summer rather than sticking around to see out the fourth year of his five-year contract he signed when he first arrived in Turin in the summer of 2019. Chelsea is viewed as the top destination right now, but there’s certainly a few more twists and turns in store before all of this is fully played out.

Sounds fun, doesn’t it?

Well, maybe not if Juve accept a bid that is well below what many of us feel like de Ligt can command on the open market.

(Please note that this episode was recorded on Saturday, and that obviously means that some things might not be totally up to date two days later.)

On this episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

It’s Matthijs de Ligt transfer rumor mayhem!

Chelsea want to sign de Ligt. We know this. But how much could Juventus actually get for de Ligt this summer now that it basically seems inevitable that he’s leaving?

How much hardball should Juventus play knowing that they’ve got such a valuable asset in de Ligt?

Is not selling de Ligt because a suitable offer never arrives really a bad thing?

A chat about something that we already know will happen — the Serie A schedule release. What do we like about Juventus’ schedule? What do we not like about the schedule? Just how much is the World Cup being in late-November and December absolutely creating an idiotic situation close to the midpoint of the 2022-23 season?

Seriously, a winter World Cup in the middle of the club season is so dumb.

Twitter questions — including a genuine question where to find legitimate transfer information as well as who the crew prefers between Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso.

