Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Real Madrid

On the final night of the tour through the United States — the best part of it, by the way, since Juve’s been based out West — Juventus will be playing in a stadium with an attendance number that will fall somewhere in the 90,000s.

That’s a lot.

And you know what would be nice to see take place in front of so many people (even though a lot of those people won’t like it)? That would be to play well in front of such a large crowd and have some good vibes heading back to Italy to wrap up the weekend.

Juventus’ tour of the U.S. has seen some good things and some not-so-good things — which is, honestly, what you would come to expect from a team that has all of a few weeks of preseason training under their belts as the roster continues to be in flux with arrivals and departures.

According to Max Allegri earlier in the day, we will get the chance to see Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie — the two non-goalkeepers who have yet to appear on the U.S. tour — get some minutes against Real Madrid. And that’s good considering we haven’t gotten to see how Vlahovic links up with Ángel Di Maria and how McKennie might fight into Juve’s midfield puzzle now that Paul Pogba might not be around for a few months. (We’re still waiting on confirmation on that, by the way.)

That seems like reason enough to pay attention to what’s going on at the Rose Bowl tonight.

Heck, it’s Juventus playing its penultimate friendly of the summer before things get really real in a little over two weeks.

For now, though, things are going to remain not counting for much other than getting up to speed, getting some match fitness and hopefully putting on a decent show on top of it.

Oh, and this close to the season, hopefully nobody else gets hurt. That would be nice.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Pasadena (and the Best Coast in the U.S.); 4 a.m. (Sunday) in Italy and around continental Europe; 3 a.m. in the United Kingdom; 10 p.m. Eastern time; 7 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-3-1-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Zakaria; Di Maria; Vlahovic, Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Garofani, Cuadrado, Gatti, Pellegrini, Rugani, Barbieri, Rovella, Soule, Ake, Cudrig, Da Graca.

Real Madrid starting XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Real Madrid bench: Lunin, Lopez, Canizares, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rudiger, Tobias, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Hazard, Asensio, Mayoral,. Rodrygo, Diaz, Latasa.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports Deportes (United States); Premier Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Streaming: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, fuboTV (United States); DAZN (Canada); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); DAZN (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.