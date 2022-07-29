Report: Monza join Salernitana in race to sign Nicolo Rovella on loan

When it comes to what the immediate future holds for all three of Juventus’ young midfielder still on this season’s roster — Nicolo Fagioli, Nicolo Rovella and Fabio Miretti — there’s still some relative uncertainty.

Who stays? Who will go out on loan? Could one of them even be sold to generate a little bit of money during a summer in which Juve have yet to fill all of their glaring weaknesses?

As the two Nicos get ready for Juve’s final friendly in the U.S. and Miretti returns from an extended holiday, there’s plenty of speculation about what might be happening.

The latest comes from Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio on Thursday, with the 20-year-old Rovella being linked with a loan move to Serie A newbies Monza for the upcoming season. It’s the second club that Rovella has been linked with over the last few days, with Salernitana also being thrown out as an interested party that wants to bring in the young Italian midfielder on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Not so long after Di Marzio reported that Monza was interested in signing Rovella, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported (via JuventusNews24) that Max Allegri doesn’t want to let go of the midfielder who is coming off a strong performance against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Monza, under the direction of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani, has been arguably the most active Serie A club during the summer transfer window. In an attempt to bolster its squad ahead of its likely relegation fight, Monza has already signed 12 players this summer, including another one of Juve’s talented young midfielders in Filippo Ranocchia, who moved on a season-long loan with an option to buy earlier this month. (Juventus does have a counter-option to buy Ranocchia back in the future, for the record.)

Going to Monza would essentially have Rovella in the same kind of situation that he was with Genoa last season — a team that will be fighting not to get relegated to Serie B. The obvious point and attraction to him going out on loan would be the likelihood that he would see more playing time at a club like Salernitana or Monza than he would at Juventus.

But if Allegri really does want to keep Rovella — maybe the most natural of a regista Juve has on the roster right now — until at least the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, then there’s a chance that he could be in for a stay in Turin this coming season. Who knows what his role may end up being, but with how the young midfielders have played on the U.S. tour, they’re definitely making the decisions hard on Allegri and the rest of the coaching staff and front office.