Reports: Juventus have made an offer for Roberto Firmino

It is no secret that Juventus are looking for striker depth to support January signing Dusan Vlahovic. Moise Kean is still only 22 but has been hit or miss for most of his career so far while Kaio Jorge hasn’t established himself in the senior side either.

The Bianconeri refused to activate the buyout clause on Alvaro Morata’s loan and have been linked with a number of other strikers since that time, with the latest now being Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international is about to turn 31 and is entering the last year of his contract with the Reds, and there has been no talk about a contract renewal either. He has seen his time playing for Jurgen Klopp drop drastically since the heyday of his partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the recent signings of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have now made him expendable even as he seeks regular gametime ahead of the winter World Cup.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Juve have already made a move and made a bid to the Merseysiders, though Goal (quoting TuttoSport) earlier had indicated that a €23m offer had been sent. Firmino has made 327 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 98 times and assisting on 74 goals since joining the Premier League side from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015.

Domestic media sources seem to indicate that the Anfield side are adamant he cannot leave this season and that he remains a part of Klopp’s plans in what will be a condensed season due to the global showcase.

Adding a striker of Firmino’s ilk would give Massimiliano Allegri some tactical flexibility to line him up as a secondary striker if needed, while he could be an able deputy to rest Vlahovic as needed. Bobby had 11 goals and 5 assists last season in 35 games last season in all competitions, and would give Juve a player who has won a number of important titles in recent years, including the Premier League and the Champions League as well as the Copa America, adding to the Brazilian contingent already in Turin.